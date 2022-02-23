Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.
WY stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,200. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
