Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,200. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.