Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 440 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,240,228,000 after purchasing an additional 402,388 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 124.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $326.04 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

