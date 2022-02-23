Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 503 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $365.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,146. The firm has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,782,448 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

