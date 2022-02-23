Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $35.00 at Gordon Haskett

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s current price.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. 381,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.