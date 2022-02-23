Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

