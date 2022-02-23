Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 17,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,644 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 79,609 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.