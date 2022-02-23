Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 534 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 153,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.63.
Healthcare Trust of America Profile (Get Rating)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
