Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $42.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,961.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,180.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,327.35. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

