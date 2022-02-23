25,600 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $130,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 66,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,975. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

