Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,356. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

