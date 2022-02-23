Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,767 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 147,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 181,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,590,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 132,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

