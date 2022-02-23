Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

VXUS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. 105,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

