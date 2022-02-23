Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $208.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.61. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.38.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.