Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $208.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.61. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00.
In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.38.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penumbra (PEN)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.