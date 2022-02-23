Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

WFC traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,026,414. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.