AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – ) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,210 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $31,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 155,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,798,879. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

