Captrust Financial Advisors Has $29.10 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – ) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,974,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,232,000 after purchasing an additional 269,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $161.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.