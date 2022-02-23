Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ROG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $272.58. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,814. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $172.21 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rogers by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

