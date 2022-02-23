Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:ROG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $272.58. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,814. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $172.21 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rogers by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.