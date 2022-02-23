Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

