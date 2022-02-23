Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.89.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
