JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $225.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.40% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.43.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $394.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.51.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

