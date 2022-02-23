Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,549 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,350,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $418,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 703,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,693,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.31.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

