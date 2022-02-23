Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DFIN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 2,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,275. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

