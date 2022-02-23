BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

