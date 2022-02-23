Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,634,000.

NYSE:BV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. 2,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.40. BrightView has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

