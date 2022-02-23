Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 87,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $480.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.