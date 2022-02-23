Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.
Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 87,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $480.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
