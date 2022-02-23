Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). eGain posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EGAN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a P/E ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

