EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

EPR Properties stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. 37,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

