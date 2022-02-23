Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.45. 1,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.