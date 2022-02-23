Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. 556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

