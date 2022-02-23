Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock worth $6,084,057. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.44. 3,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

