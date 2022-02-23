Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Down to $17.54

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $16.82. Ozon shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 6,213 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ozon by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ozon by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ozon by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,807 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

