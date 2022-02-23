Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.35. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $815.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

