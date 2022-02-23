Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.35. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 103 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $815.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -1.69.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
