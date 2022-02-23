Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.22. Similarweb shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 510 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

