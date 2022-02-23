Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $32.03

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $34.50. Valneva shares last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 833 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

