HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 496,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $631.87 million, a PE ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.