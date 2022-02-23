Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

TSE TF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,569. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$9.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63. The company has a market cap of C$791.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 29.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TF shares. set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

