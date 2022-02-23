Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS.
Shares of CZR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. 115,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.