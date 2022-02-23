Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS.

Shares of CZR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. 115,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

