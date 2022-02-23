Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $299,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.84. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,564. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

