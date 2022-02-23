Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF remained flat at $$42.06 on Wednesday. 2,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,108. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.