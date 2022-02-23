2,878 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,469.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 149,173 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,905. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 978.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

