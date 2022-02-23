Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $134,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 165,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,611,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.