Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Clearshares LLC

Clearshares LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.88 and a 200-day moving average of $304.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

