Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $118,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 157,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,378,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,329,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,367,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

