Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $71.35. 5,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,437. AECOM has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

