TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $62.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TTE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 88,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

