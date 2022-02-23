Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.19. Heska posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.
HSKA stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.66. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,798. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average is $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $275.94.
About Heska
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
