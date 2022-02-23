Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.19. Heska posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.66. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,798. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average is $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

