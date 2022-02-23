Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 27,227 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 680.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

NYSE COP traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. 133,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,703,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.