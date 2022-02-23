Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.55.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
