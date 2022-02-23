Winning Points Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,703. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.