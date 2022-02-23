Winning Points Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,703. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.