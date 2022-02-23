Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,177 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. 4,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,461. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

