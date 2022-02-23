Raine Capital LLC Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $683.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,281. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $751.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $791.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 207.22%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

